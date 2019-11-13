Redmi 8 series debut in Nigeria to offer quality image telling stories

By Juliet Umeh

Technology Company, Xiaomi, has launched Redmi 8 phone series for Nigerians seeking quality pictures. The series include Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A in Nigeria.

The company’s Marketing Director, Someye Habeeb, said the new phones will not only add value to the users but will improve smartphone innovation in the market.

Habeeb said Redmi Note 8 Pro is the brand’s first 64MP camera smartphone with4500 mAh battery.

He said: “Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad camera setup with a LiquidCool system, making it an ideal companion for photographers, gamers and anyone seeking an accessible flagship-quality experience.

“Redmi Note 8 Pro sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on its front and back to safeguard against accidental falls and general wear and tear. For enhanced durability, the device also leverages IP52 splash-proof technology, offering effective protection against rain and sweat,” Habeeb said.

As for Redmi Note 8, he said its 48MP ultra high-resolution primary camera features a half inch sensor with an f/1.79 aperture and 79.4° field of view.

He said: “On the front, Redmi Note 8 boasts a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and built-in AI technology that helps users takes a perfect selfie, every time.

Also, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A feature an aspect ratio of 19:9, promising an immersive experience and overall ergonomics.

Habeeb said: “Wrapped in glass-like materials, Redmi 8 provides a premium hands-on feel with a polished and glossy surface, while Redmi 8A comes in a fine, textured matt finish with excellent grip and at the same time, reducing fingerprint residues to a minimum.

“With a 5000mAh high-capacity two-day battery, both Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A come with support for 18W fast charging support on the Type-C port and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset as processor,” he explained.

Vanguard