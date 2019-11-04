Recruitment Saga: Again court orders IGP to maintain status quo

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court on Monday again, ordered the Inspector-General(I-G) of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to maintain status quo in respect of the interim order issued against the recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had taken the Nigeria Police Force to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables.

NAN reports that on Ocy. 23, Justice Ekwo ordered parties in the suit challenging the recruitment to stay any action in the interim.

Ekwo, held that this was necessary since parties have submitted themselves to court for settlement of the matter.

The judge gave the order after Counsel to the PSC, Barth Ogar, told Justice Ekwo that in spite of the court’s order restraining the I-G from continue with the recruitment exercise.

He said the police had called on the recruited officers to report to various Police Training Schools in the country.

“My Lord issues have come up in the fact that the police went ahead to carry out the recruitment exercise in spite of the court’s order,’’ he said.

However, Mr Alex Izinyon, SAN, Counsel to the IG, threatened to withdraw from the suit.

Izinyon informed the court that since the recruitment exercise had reached a certain stage, the court should not have maintained the status quo stand.

Unhappy with the judge’s decision, he then threatened to withdraw from the case, if Justice Ekwo did not avail him the opportunity to justify his stance like he did to his colleague, Ogar.

The matter was adjourned until Nov. 4 for mention.

NAN reports that also joined in the matter is the Minister of Police Affairs.

In the motion on notice filed on Sept. 24, the commission is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants from ”appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit”.

The plaintiff also submitted that none of the respondents is authorised by law to play any role ”in the appointment, promotion, dismissal or exercise of disciplinary measures over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force”.

