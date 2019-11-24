Reality TV dating show ‘Hello Mr Right’ enters episode 3 on StarTimes

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular dating reality show, ‘Hello Mr. Right’ anchored by Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant Uriel Oputa and comedian/actor Emma Oh has continued to enjoy massive viewership among StarTimes subscribers after being considered as a perfect entertainment show that portrays love, understanding, and togetherness among the contestants.

The TV reality show currently on season 3 episode 3 airs every Saturday on ST Novela E at 8:30 pm features contestants who partake in an impartial and open dating platform where they make a pitch to be selected by fellow contestants. The lucky pairs who emerge winners take away prizes worth N2 million.

The new episode witnessed a male comedian MC Waka Talk who saw his ‘Miss Right’ in Ella but she doesn’t feel same about him even after watching the live presentation of his profile on the show.

In the previous episodes, the quest for ‘Mr. and Miss Right’ witnessed contestants Ella, Hope, Aramide, Stephanie, Flora, Loveth, Tessy, and Mercy on the determination to go with Alex Olusolape (the chef); But the chef picked Miss Loveth as his ‘Miss Right’ as both couples left in excitement and cash price.

Vanguard