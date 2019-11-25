Real estate firm launches Xmas promo, unveils Brand Ambassador

RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Ltd, a Lagos-based real estate firm championing affordable housing for all classes of people in the society, has launched Christmas promo called Xmas Extravaganza, as a way of encouraging prospective home owners to subscribe to its housing projects located in Ibeju-Lekki, Abijo GRA, Lekki, Lagos, Agbowa-Ikorodu, Mowe-Ofada, Shimawa, Ogun state, Oke Mekun Town, Elebu, Ibadan and Sabon-Lugbe, Abuja.

Also, in boosting the image of the company, the management of the firm unveiled a renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Mrs. Omoni Oboli,as the company’s latest Brand Ambassador last week in Lagos.

Speaking on the promo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the firm that commenced operations five years ago with housing projects spanning across Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Abuja, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, said the idea behind the promo is to provide affordable homes for prospective home seekers across the country.

Onalaja who disclosed that his firm has provided 5,000 housing units to Nigerians already, and hoping to deliver 10,000 next year, said “We roll out promos during festivals such as Christmas and Sallah. This Xmas Extravaganza runs between November 15, 2019 and January 15, 2020”.

According to him, “With N25,000 initial deposit for a plot of land in any of our housing schemes located at various areas in Lekki, Ibeju-Lekki, Agbowa, Lagos, Shimawa and Mowe-Ofada, Ogun state, Ibadan, Oyo state and Abuja, a subscriber will get some of the items for the promo such as generating sets, 50kg rice, smart TV, goat, hampers, pressing iron, set of cooking pots and VIP ticket to Revplus Mega party.

“Also, in the spirit of the season, the promo is saying that any prospective subscriber that subscribes for five plots in any of our sites will get one free plot of land in addition to 50kg bag of rice, two chikens and hamper”, RevolutionPlus boss said, emphasising that shelter is one of the three basic needs of man.

Onalaja who noted that it is only government that can provide affordable housing because of challenges confronting private developers, said “Our effort is to help bridge the housing gap in the country. We try as much as possible to make housing affordable to Nigerians by providing flexible payment plan of instalments.

In his remarks while unveiling Omoni Oboli as the company’s latest Brand Ambassador, Onalaja said his company decided to make a choice as its latest brand ambassador because of impeccable track record. “She is scandal free, she will bring her wealth of experience to the company. We want to work with her on permanent basis because she someone that pursues excellence”, Onalaja said.

In her response, Omoni Oboli, a Nigerian actress, scriptwriter, film director, producer and a trained digital film maker, promised to use her influence to get more people to patronize RevolutionPlus Property, just as she promised to promote the brand effectively to create the needed awareness.

According to her, “I am extremely happy that RevolutionPlus Property considered me good enough to be their Brand Ambassador. I will do my best to push the brand effectively wherever I go”.