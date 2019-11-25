Real estate firm creates opportunity for subscribers to own homes at zero cost

By Kingsley Adegboye

From inception, property World Africa Network PWAN Homes, has never left anyone in doubt about its innovative and leadership prowess in the business of helping prospective home owners to own property with ease.

To this end, the company is rolling out a new regime of incentives for the benefit of our esteemed stakeholders, associates and property prospectors as a special end of year package.

Prominent among the incentives, is a unique chance for some lucky people to own their own property at zero cost. The total package would be unveiled at PWAN’s property exhibition and promo gifts slated for November 29 –December 1, at its Okun Ado, Lekki, corporate headquarters.

Speaking at a seminar ahead of the group’s promo and exhibition, Onwumere, reiterated that PWAN is more than ever committed to making home ownership effortless as possible. And for every unemployed person beyond 18 years of age, who is not doing real estate marketing, Onwumere said, such person is losing out. He said: “But a huge opportunity is still open to such persons and they should avail themselves a chance to partake in the exhibition.

The Managing Director, PWAN Group, Dr Afam Okonkwo, said “There will also be raffle draws for several plots of land by some of the companies, which make it possible for some people to get their own property at zero cost.”

“We are also not in a hurry to relinquish our leadership and innovative roles in the bourgeoning real sector”. This was the assertion at the gathering of stakeholders in Nigeria’s real estate market who appraised PWAN’s contributions to the sprawling real estate market sector in the country recently.

According to him, PWAN and its over 16 subsidiaries has over 40,000 independent marketers, doing business in over 11 states in Nigeria. “We are running this business as an empowerment organization. It is no longer a business for me and my wife to eat, drive cars or anything like that. It is now about how many Nigerians can we empower. We are the highest, we are the first and the best”, PWAN boss asserted.

“What we started in real estate is phenomenal. We actually started business in 2013, recruiting and training people through seminars. We give them free training on landed title documents, how to make sales both online and offline. So, it attracted people first because of the kind of commission we pay. And when any marketer meets the target that we set, he or she gets a car and an all-expense paid trip abroad,” Onwumere related while speaking to new set of entrants at a recent recruitment session.

The company, founded in 2013 and nurtured by Dr. Augustine Onwumere and his wife, Dr. Jayne, had commenced operation from a bear parlour located at Okun Ado, one of the developing communities in Lekki Area of Lagos.

Initially it was a way for the couple, who was at the time struggling, to get out of their own financial distress. However, they recognised the immense potentials that trading on landed property hold for millions of other Nigerians who are overwhelmed by varying needs.

Faith smiled on the Onwumeres when their hard work, focus, and passion to helping others own a homes yielded double-pronged positive results.

The couple created the first company ever to employ network marketing strategy to market real estate products. The initiative, which today employs an average of 100 independent marketers every month otherwise known as consultants, has not only enabled many Nigerians acquire property they can call their own, through instalment payment. PWAN also scored the bull’s eyes having given thousands of unemployed youths a chance to earn legitimate income and become millionaires from selling property.

