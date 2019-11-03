Reactions trail attack on Obaseki’s convoy in Oshiomhole’s residence

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

Obaseki was the company of other dignitaries who have attended the maiden convocation ceremony of Edo University, Iyamho and were on invitation for lunch in the house of Oshiomhole when the incident happened.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anslem Ojezua told Vanguard yesterday that “It was a disgraceful act and if they thought they wanted to bring disgrace to the governor of the state, I think they have succeeded in bringing that to the Oshiomhole.

For that incident to happen in his residence with dignitaries from across the country is shameful and a dent on the reputation of the national chairman. I think there is also a criminal dimension to the incident and I hope the security agencies will take that up.”

Also a national leader of the party and former Political Adviser to Oshiomhole, Hon Charles Idahosa said the incident was despicable and a shame. He said; “The incident that happened was an embarrassment to Edo state, Nigeria and an embarrassment to democracy.

Myself and Oshiomole were in government for eight years I was his political adviser and we were in opposition. There was nothing he did not say to the late Chief Anenih and the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The fact that Oshiomole as a National chairman should write a petition and signed asking the police to come and pick your party members from Edo is an abnormality. In all it is very sad, this is not an agbero association where you will be behaving like garrison commander. It is very sad”.

But a group, Edo Youth Volunteers (EYV) through its coordinator, Anthony Osagie said the incident was provoked by the action of Shaibu and therefore Oshiomhole should not be blamed for the incident.

He said “I am shocked that people are talking about Oshiomhole and the incident in his house and they are not talking about the actions that led to the incident.

Our investigation showed that Comrade Oshiomhole actually told his aides that he was expecting some visitors and dropped the names of the people he was expecting.

One would have expected that somebody comes down from the vehicle to inform the crowd who they were and mind you these are people who have been provoked by the actions of the deputy governor who they alleged brought thugs into their peaceful community all to embarrass Oshiomhole.

“In that circumstance, how do you expect them to react? especially when they also sighted some persons in the convoy who have been seen as not friendly to Oshiomhole from the recent attack in his house in Iyamho”.

“So don’t just lay the blame on Oshiomhole”

