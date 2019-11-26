Quit patronising quack bone setters, expert warns Nigerians

…Quacks do more harm than good

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Nigerians have been warned to quit patronising quack bone setters whenever they were in need of proper bone treatment and management.

Prof. Tony Udosen, a medical practitioner, Department of Orthopaedic and Traumatology, University of Calabar, gave the warning on Tuesday in Calabar during an awareness walk to sensitise residents on the need to care for the bone.

Udosen, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the 2019 Orthopaedic Week in Calabar, said that visiting quacks for bone problems had created severe damage to many individuals.

Speaking with Vanguard, he said that the road walk was held to sensitise the people as part of the activities lined up to celebrate the Calabar Orthopaedic Week.

Udosen explained that the purpose of the Calabar Orthopaedic Week 2019 was to discourage people from doing harm to their bones by patronising quack health practices.

His words: “The programme is to serve as an enlightenment forum to reach out to our people on issues relating to orthopaedic problems.

“Most of the orthopaedic treatments are offered for free at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. Any treatment done out of ignorance without any scientific proof is fake.

“At the hospital, we are bombarded with so many complications arising from the wrong treatment of the bone based on superstition beliefs”, said.

He decried the fact that some individuals allow the quack bone setters to do more damage to their bones before approaching a medical expert for treatment.

“We want to achieve a degree of awareness that will let people to come to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital and see specialists whenever they have problems.

“Most of them usually end up in the wrong place before they come to us. And before they come to us, many things would have gone wrong”, he said.

He called on all Nigerians to always visit the Orthopaedic Department in the Teaching Hospital for their bone problems.

Vanguard News Nigeria.