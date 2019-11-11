PWAN Homes raises awareness for breast cancer

Disturbed by the rising incidents of breast cancer among Nigerian women, Property World Africa Network PWAN Homes, a Lagos-based real estate firm, has joined other stakeholders in raising awareness about the life threatening disease and how to detect it early.

At a recent awareness rally organised by PWAN Homes, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Augustine Onwumere, over-flowed with emotions when he led the management, partners, consultants and entire staff of the world’s first real estate network marketing company to spread awareness about breast cancer scourge, in Lagos.

During the event tagged PWAN Walk For Life Breast Cancer awareness campaign, Onwumere and his wife Jayne, were at the vanguard of the entire PWAN family which participated in a session of aerobics and vigorous breast cancer enlightenment campaign. The procession took off from the Puri Mall headquarters of PWAN, Okun-Ado, through Ajah, Victoria Garden City VGC, Ilasan Estate, Ikate up to Lekki Phase 1 Estate.

READ ALSO:

Throughout the six hours duration of the exercise, PWAN boss cried out in an emotion-laden voice saying “PWAN supports breast cancer eradication. We say no to breast cancer devastating our women. That is why we are bringing this life- saving message, to all people in our community that early detection, proper management and right habit is the hope of surviving breast cancer scourge.”

According to him, “That unusual difference between the two breasts, that visible lump, dimpling or indentation in the breast tissue, that redness, scaling or other changes to the skin or nipple that appears abnormal, those changes to your nipple, should be the first signal to get you discussing with health experts and then follow with up treatments”.

In what turned out to be one of PWAN’s numerous community social responsibility events, the streets of Lekki became aglow as passers-bye were caught in rapt attention as various categories of PWAN staff members unleashed the awareness message on the residents of Lekki and environs.

READ ALSO:

The Managing Director of PWAN Group, Mr. Afam Okonkwo, who was also part of the awareness campaign, said “As we march out we want everybody to join us, encourage our women to go for early dictation test so that they can be healthy”. Another Director of the company, Michael Akhuetie, lamented that cancer is a deadly disease that affects a lot of people. “When the good cell of the body stops producing and the body starts producing bad cell resulting to a multitude of bad cells, that health situation can cause cancer.

“It is important for both men and women to get regular check up so that one can remain health. It is enough to just keep to yourself, be sure that everything is intact and if for any reason everything is not alright with you start treatment as soon as possible”, Mrs. Tosin Adewole said.

Coach Victor Ilori, who took the group through a session of aerobics, explained that the health walk is relevant to the effort to keep people from cancer infestation. To keep fit, one needs to partake in athletics such as skipping, running, walking, jogging and other physical exercises.

On her part, Mrs. Akhuetie said “Exercise is good for the body, so always make out time to exercise, it can also help you to prevent a lot of sicknesses and diseases.”

“This is all about PWAN group; and it is all about impacting people in our community and beyond health wise. We don’t just make money, sell land and create millionaires, we care about the well-being of people around us, Mrs. Egwunagu affirmed.

Experience of a cancer victim

Until Annabel Akpos, carved out a niche for herself in the bourgeoning real estate market, she was just one of the numerous and hardly appreciated jobless graduates roaming the streets of Lagos.

Soon as she gained some insight in the property market on sprawling Lekki axis of Lagos, Annabel began to have a feel of good life. She was smiling to the bank with some millions of naira earned from just selling landed property.

But just then, Breast Cancer struck, and Annabel’s promising life and career was brought to an abrupt end. “She was unable to detect, early enough, a lump in her breast which later became her nightmare,” a close friend of hers,” Stella Amayo subbed.

Like Annabel, many Nigerians, Africans and indeed humanity are at high risk of breast cancer devastation and other variations of malignant tumors. According to the World Health Oganisation (WHO) report, Nigeria has the highest rate of Cancer deaths in Africa. “But given requisite education and management, most of these cancer related deaths are avoidable, a Professor of Radiology and Director of Clinical Trials (UNNCECT) with special interest in NCD Research), University of Nigeria Nsukka, Professor Ifoma Okoye, said.