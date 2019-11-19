Breaking News
Translate

Prominent NPA advocate dies after court shooting accident

On 1:37 pmIn Foreign, Newsby

NPA Advocate, shooting, court

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.

A case of culpable homicide was being probed after the apparent freak shooting, KZN police confirmed.

ALSO READ: BRICS meets mutual interest, positive outcomes, says Maoming

The weapon – believed to be a loaded shotgun – was brought to court as evidence.

“It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court,” said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said that the 51-year-old later died in hospital. “She was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif leaves for London via air ambulance

“Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage,” he said.

Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt’s death.

Source: news24

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.