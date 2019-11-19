Prominent NPA advocate dies after court shooting accident

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.
A case of culpable homicide was being probed after the apparent freak shooting, KZN police confirmed.
The weapon – believed to be a loaded shotgun – was brought to court as evidence.
“It is alleged that the weapon was brought to court to be entered as evidence in a house robbery case when it accidentally discharged in court,” said Brigadier Jay Naicker.
He said that the 51-year-old later died in hospital. “She was taken to hospital after she was struck by a bullet on the left of the hip.”
“Unfortunately, we cannot divulge further information as the investigations are at a sensitive stage,” he said.
Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt’s death.
