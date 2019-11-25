Professional practice: Group threatens to sue NIESV over libellous publication

Stories by Kingsley Adegboye

Against the backdrop of an advertorial publication in one of the national dailies on November 19, 2019, by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers NIESV, notifying the general public that three of its members- Messrs Enitan Olusola Solomon, a fellow of NIESV, Fabiyi Isaac Adewale and Bello Muhammed Faisal, had been expelled from the institution for registering an alternate professional body known as the Society for Professional Valuation SPV, which NIESV said amounted to misconduct, and inimical to the over all interest of NIESV, the three members purportedly expelled who are members of board of trustees of the Society for Professional Valuation, have threatened to sue NIESV over the publication which they claimed was libellous, defamatory and malicious.

Addressing the media at the weekend over the publication, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, the Society for Professional Valuation, Enitan Olusola Solomon, called for immediate retraction of the publication by NIESV and the media organisation that published the advertorial or else, they may be forced to go legal.

According to Enitan of Sola Enitan & Co. a firm of estate surveyors and valuers, “We have not breached any aspect of the nation’s constitution by forming an alternate professional body. Section 40 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides among others things that: Every person is free to assemble freely and associate with other persons and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any other association for the protection of his interest”.

Lamenting the expulsion of the three of them from NIESV, Enitan noted that the Society for Professional Valuation has taken notice of series of electronic and print advertorials of politically motivated defamation, witch hunting and vindictiveness against its numerous members and its board of trustees by Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers NIESV.

“The said publication maligned and sought to destroy the personal and professional character as well as reputation of Enitan Olusola Solomon, Fabiyi Isaac Adewale and Bello Muhammed Faisal our trustees. We wish to say that our trustees hold a glorious, rewarding future for professional valuation in Nigeria in the interest of the general public, by providing trust and excellence in professional valuation service. “Our trustees are of implicitly good professionals personally, academically and occupationally putting professional ethics and high integrity above all which has brought a variance of ideology with NIESV council membership.”

He alleged that the bubble burst because they insisted on strict adherence to constitution of NIESV while conducting its affairs such as elections into its offices, cessation of relentless, pervasive covered up frauds and stoppage of conversion of assets within the organization to personal use.

Enitan therefore, urged members of general public to disregard in its entirety, the malicious, defamatory, ill-conceived and unconscionable politically motivated publication of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, because there is no iota of truth as contained in the publication nor any misconduct ever committed professionally by the three of them who are trustees of the Society for Professional Valuation throughout their professional career spanning over several decades.