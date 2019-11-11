Breaking News
Prof Tam David West, 83, is dead

On 2:37 pmIn Newsby

Former Minister of Petroleum and ex-Commissioner for Education and Virologist, Professor Tam David West, 83, is dead

Details soon…

Vanguard

