Prof. Osinbajo, Attah, Wabote, others to speak at LPG Summit

By Michael Eboh

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has confirmed to be the Special Guest of Honour at the forthcoming Nigeria LPG Summit 2019.

Hosted by the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) in partnership with Singapore’s LPG Summit, the Nigeria LPG Summit 2019 which will represent the 9th NLPGA Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Association, is scheduled to hold on the Tuesday, 26th and Wednesday, 27th of November 2019, at the Balmoral Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Themed’ Harmonizing Development and Growth in Nigeria and Africa’, the Nigeria LPG Summit 2019 will host stakeholders, experts, exhibitors from South East Asia, and the international gas community to an industry discourse on issues, developments, policies and innovations around LPG markets.

Other leading experts scheduled to speak at the event include the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Managing Director of the Nigeria LNG Limited, Mr Tony Attah; Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Falcon Corporation Limited, Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Kesiye Wabote; Chief Information Officer, Manufacturing, Sub-Saharan Africa, Agri-Business and Service Dept, International Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, Mr Kalim Shah; Deputy Managing Director, World LPG Association, Mr Michael Kelly; Chief Operating Officer, Downstream Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Adeyemi Adetunji and Chief Executive Officer, Forte Oil Plc, Mr Olumide Adeosun, among several other local and international speakers.

Commenting on the summit, the President, NLPGA, Mr Nuhu Yakuba said the event provides the needed platform for stakeholders and experts to discuss issues surrounding deepening of LPG adoption on the continent. He said: “Over the years, we advocated the adoption of LPG as an enabler of quality living for Nigerians and citizens across the continent. This year’s summit in partnership with Singapore’s LPG Summit will host the largest number of international delegates, critical stakeholders, experts and exhibitors in West Africa.

