Procurement Act: Let universities bid for, handle contracts ― Falana

…Calls for embargo on setting up of new ones

By Adesina Wahab

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana, has called for the amendment of the Public Procurement Act to allow public universities to engage in bidding for contracts as a way of generating funds to keep them afloat.

This is just as he called for a 10-year embargo on the setting up of new universities for the ones we have now to stabilise.

Falana spoke at a commemorative symposium in honour of retired and dedicated persons organised by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the University of Lagos, UNILAG Chapter on Tuesday.

Falana wondered why universities with a team of leading law teachers would still be hiring outsiders to handle their matters and why universities with great and good architecture department would give such jobs to contractors who are barely literate.

