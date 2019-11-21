Prices of cooking gas, PMS drop as Kerosene rise in October

By Ediri Ejoh & Deborah Oghenebrume

THE National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the average cost of refilling a five kilogramme (kg) cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG (Cooking Gas) dropped to N1, 967.46 in October from N1, 976.11 recorded in September. This shows a marginal 0.44 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and a significant 8.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in the period under review.

The Bureau also said the average price per litre paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, decreased to N145.48 in October from N145.53 recorded in September, 2019.

But the NBS, in the ‘LPG/ PMS and National Household Kerosene Price Watch’ released yesterday, disclosed that the price of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) increased to N324.72 in October from N318.46 recorded in September, 2019. This shows a significant price rise by 2.95 per cent MoM and 12.4 per cent YoY.

According to NBS, states with the highest average price for cooking gas were Bauchi (N2,481.88), Borno (N2,382.29) and Yobe (N2,322.80), while States with the lowest average price for the product were Enugu (N1,615.38), Ebonyi (N1,616.67) and Delta (N1,681.43).

States with the highest average price of PMS were Abia (N147.09), Cross River (N146.94) and Benue (N146.75), while Abuja (N143.50), Bauchi (N144.00) and Zamfara (N144.33) recorded lowest average price of the product.

States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Enugu (N368.14) , Imo (N357.68), and Plateau (N354.17).

States with the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ogun (N1, 085.38), Oyo (N1, 087.14) and Osun (N1, 099.50).

In a related development, Vanguard investigation shows scarcity of cooking gas, as well as increase in the price since November 2019.

According to a survey carried out by Vanguard, the prices of 3kg, 5kg, 6kg, 12kg and 15kg saw an increase of between N200 and N400 depending on the location.

Our findings showed that the price of 3kg, formerly sold at N800, is now sold for between N1,200 and N1,400, while the price of 5kg rose from N1,500, to N1,900. The price of 6kg rose from N1,800 to N2,300, while those of 12kg and 15kg shot up from 3,500 to N4,000 and N4,500 to N5,000, respectively.

