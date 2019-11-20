Presidential team recommends Magu to Buhari for confirmation as EFCC chairman

As Sagay insists Magu is the right man for the job

The Presidency appears to be preparing to re-appoint and represent the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive head of the anti-graft agency.

As a prelude to the nomination, the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, led by its chairman, Prof Itse Sagay, on Wednesday openly endorsed Magu as the best person to head the EFCC since its inception about 16 years ago.

Sagay, who was accompanied by other members of PACA, said Magu had instilled fear among those who used to loot Nigeria’s treasury with impunity and made many of them to flee the country and go into self-exile in order to escape prosecution.

Sagay, who led other members of the Presidential team to the EFCC Head office in Abuja, therefore, recommended Magu to President Buhari for nomination to the Senate for confirmation as the full head of the agency and urged the Senate to confirm him without hesitation given his sterling qualities and uncompromising stance against corruption.

The professor of Constitutional law said that they were motivated to endorse Magu because of his uncompromising drive against Corruption and corrupt elements, describing him as the best among past and present heads of anti-corruption agency leaders in the country.

Sagay said: “When something is good when you see high quality, merit, dedication, and somebody who is courageous in the fight against corruption, I think it is stupid to say you are looking for something outside.

“This is not a turn by turn thing; it is a thing of merit. You must work for it and achieve it. In our view, the acting Chairman deserves everything including his being given a substantive appointment. It is truly one man cannot make a forest, all of you here (staff) have contributed immensely to the success of EFCC, but it takes a good man, a man of quality to bring out the best in any organization, and that is what he represents, an uncompromising person.

“As far as corruption is concerned, no one has the courage in this country to offer Ibrahim Magu a bribe, because he or she knows the result will be a disaster. We are solidly behind Magu and the EFCC.

Prof. Sagay expressed optimism that unlike the 8th Senate leadership which worked against Magu because of his pursuit of corrupt elements, the current leadership of the 9th Senate was pro-people and would do the needful by confirming Magu as the head of the EFCC.

“EFCC deserves continued support so that it will know it is being appreciated. You cannot pick up a newspaper every day without you reading EFCC’s achievement in terms of charges, forfeiture of assets, convictions among others. The ICPC has done very well too, but there is no question that EFCC has been outstanding,” he stated.

Responding, Magu said he is excited with the commendation, and assured the committee that he and his team would continue giving their very best in the fight against corruption.

He also thanked the Buhari led administration for giving him all support required to achieve the success recorded so far.

“I assure you that so far I am here as the chairman of the commission, I will continue to the right thing, and we will ensure the things we do are within the ambit of the law. We are trained to kill corruption,” Magu stated.

It will be recalled that the former Senate led by Senator Bukola Saraki had rejected the nomination of Magu twice, citing adverse ‘security reports’ by the DSS then headed by Daura Lawal.

