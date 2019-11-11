President Buhari to declare e-Nigeria open November 28th

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced a new date for the 12th Edition of e-Nigeria International Conference, Exhibitions and Awards.

A statement by the Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs. Hadiza Umar said the conference will now commence on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 with the theme: ‘Leveraging Technology and Indigenous Innovation to Attain the Sustainable Development Goals’.

READ ALSO:

Recall that the event was earlier scheduled to hold from 12th – 14th November but will now hold from 28th – 30th November, 2019.

According to an insider source, the date was changed to enable the President attend the all important annual IT flagship conference, since he had always attended the previous editions in person.

The Conference will also feature discussions on: Creating New Job Opportunities and Economic Development Through Technological Innovation; Harnessing Indigenous Innovation and Creativity for Poverty Reduction in Nigeria; Leveraging Disruptive Innovation for Achieving Good Health, National Security, Anti-corruption, and Sustainable Energy Systems; and

Implications of Data Protection Regulation for Open Data, Big Data Analytics, and Smart Initiatives in Building a Productive National Economy.

e-Nigeria is annual flagship conference for Nigerian IT sector hosted by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), a Federal Government Agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. The event is hosted in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders from both the public and the private sector as well as Non-Governmental Organisations and Academia.

It serves as a platform for ICT awareness creation, development of appropriate regulatory instruments and best practices in order to facilitate the positioning of Nigeria in the global Information Society.

Accoding to Mrs. Umar President Muhammadu Buhari will declare the Conference open, while Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Aisha Mohammed, will deliver the keynote address.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) will be the Chief host, and the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi will co-host and Convener of the event.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is a Federal Government Agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

NITDA is established in April 2001 to implement the Nigerian Information Technology Policy as well as coordinate general IT development and regulation in the country.