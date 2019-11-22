President Buhari to confer LASU VC with National Merit Award

By Elizabeth Uwandu

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to confer the Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun with the National Productivity Order of Merit Award, MPOM come November 28 in Abuja.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, LASU, Ademola Adekoya

Adekoya in a release explained that the conferment of the award was sent through a letter by the Honourable Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, OON.

Part of the statement read: ” The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, Prof. Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun, SAN, has been announced a recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award. The Conferment of the Award was conveyed via a letter signed by the Honourable Minister for Labour and Employment, Senator (Dr.) Chris Ngige, OON.

“The letter read in part: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.

“Your recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a rigorous selection process.”

“Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, a Professor of Environmental Law, and the eighth substansive VC of LASU will be conferred with the Award in a ceremony that will be Chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCON, on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 at the NAF Conference Center and Suites, Kado, Abuja.

“The National Productivity Order of Merit Award is an award of Dignity instituted by the Federal Government to recognize hard work and excellence among deserving Nigerians.

Vanguard