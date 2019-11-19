President Buhari means well for Nigeria – Okotie-Eboh

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The publisher of Delta Trumpet and son of Nigerian first Finance Minister, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, Mr Emma Okotie-Eboh has stated that the drastic economic and financial measures being put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari for the survival of the country has revealed to the world that the president means well for the country.

Okotie-Eboh who is also the Chairman, Warri Consultative Forum, WCF, made this disclosure in Warri yesterday in a chat with newsmen, noting that “the political will of President Buhari to close Nigeria borders with neighboring countries that use Nigeria as a dumping ground for all manner of goods, consumables, and drugs, be it genuine or fake should serve as a standard for the in-coming democratic dispensation”.

“The ordering of forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC that has become the cash cow of some leaders of the region and their cohorts is a mark of statesmanship per excellence.

“The Interim Management Committee of NDDC should be allowed to do a good job of cleaning the mess in the Commission before handing over power to the board.

While commending President Buhari for ensuring that the EFCC, ICPC, CCB and other anti-graft agencies are given the appropriate legal powers to execute their mandate, the publisher urged the President to put in place a sound electoral system that would guarantee sanity in the political landscape.

Vanguard