President Buhari accepts invitation to attend e-Nigeria on digital economy conference

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Muhammadu Buhari, has accepted and approved the invitation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) to serve as Special Guest of Honour, at the 2019 e-Nigeria Annual Conference.

The Conference which is scheduled to hold from Thursday, 28th to Saturday, 30th of November 2019 with the theme: Digital Economy for a Digital Nigeria, will be declared open by the President, with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy as the Chief Host and Chief Convener, Director General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi, as Host and Convener, while all the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), of Agencies and Parastatals under the Ministry’s purview will serve as co-Hosts.

These include:the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; Managing Director Galaxy Backbone PLC, Architect Yusuf Kazaure; Managing Director Nigeria Communications Satelite (NIGCOMSAT), Dr Abimbola Alale; Acting Executive Secretary Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Mr Ayuba Shuaibu; and the Post Master General, Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Barrister Adebisi Adegbuyi.

According to the statement, the highlight of this year’s event, which is part of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the present administration, will be the formal public presentation for review, in line with the President’s directives, the draft document on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, in accordance with the Ministry’s mandate.

Accordingly, Uwa said the Minister has also constituted Central Working Committee (CWC), for e-Nigeria chaired by him, with NITDA as its secretariat and coordinator, while the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Parastatals under the Ministry’s supervision serve as members.

Recall that the e-Nigeria Conference is the Nation’s flagship IT Conference organized by the Federal Government and coordinated by NITDA, the Federal Government’s Information Technology (IT) regulatory arm, supervised by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.