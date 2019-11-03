Premier League: Palace host high flying Leicester, as Everton battle Spurs

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Matchday 11 of the Premier League returned on Saturday, with Bournemouth securing a vital 1-0 victory over Man United. League hopefuls Liverpool and Man City had to come from behind to secure 3 points against Aston Villa and Southampton. High flying Sheffield United climbed to 6th on the log after an impressive 3-0 victory over Burnley.

There was VAR controversy at Villa Park, where Liverpool had a goal contentiously ruled out for offside, and were denied a penalty when an Oxlade Chamberlain strike hit defender Targett’s hand. Chelsea also had VAR issues of theirs, when a controversial penalty was awarded to Watford, for what looked like a Jorginho trip on Deulefeu.

Matchday 11 returns on Sunday for two fixtures

Match 1, 15:00 pm: Crystal Palace (9th) vs Leicester City (4th), Selhurst Park, London

Crystal Palace welcome high flying Leicester to Selhurst Park. Despite the foxes’ fine form, they will be wary about this tie, seeing as they have lost their last four matches against Hodgson’s Palace. Palace have been in good form this season, sitting in the top half of the log, and losing just one game in their last five, which was against Guardiola’s city. A win for Palace will see the Eagles displace Arsenal from 5th spot on the log.

Brendan Rodger’s Foxes have been in impeccable form all season, sitting in 4th with an impressive goal difference of +17, the second-best in the league after Man City. Despite Leicester’s unpleasant head-to-head record against Palace, The foxes will be buoyed by the fact that they have scored 14 goals in their last 3 matches, and have also scored in their last four away games. With all key players on form, a victory for Leicester will see them climb to 3rd position.

Match 2, 17:30 pm: Everton (17th) vs Tottenham Hotspur (13th), Goodison Park, Liverpool

Everton welcome fellow strugglers Tottenham to Goodison Park. Everton have failed to impress this season winning just three games in ten attempts. The Toffees have lost three of their last five games. A poor run of form which has seen them sit just a spot from the relegation zone. Talk of a relegation fight might be premature, but failure to secure 3 points at home against a struggling Spurs might make it a reality.

Tottenham haven’t lost to Everton in their last 7 meetings, winning four and drawing three. Spurs last premier league win came in September, with the London club overdue for a win. Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to his star men to help reinvigorate Spur’s season. A win for Spurs could see them climb 5 places to 8th on the log.

