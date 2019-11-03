Breaking News
Premier League: Ndidi shines as Leicester win away at Crystal Palace

On 7:21 pm
Ndidi, Leicester, Crystal Palace, Premier League
Wilfred Ndidi jostles for the ball with Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew in Leicester’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Wilfred Ndidi played a key role as Leicester City defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

 

The Leicester  midfielder was afforded his 10th league appearance this season and delivered an impressive defensive performance.

Ndidi made six tackles – the highest from any player in the encounter – to help the Foxes keep a clean sheet against Roy Hodgson’s men.

 

Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy’s second-half efforts ensured Leicester claim maximum points and extend their winning run to four games.

 

The victory saw Brendan Rodgers’ men leapfrog Chelsea to the third spot on the league table after gathering 23 points from 11 games.

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for the fourth time this season.

 

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, who ended with the losing team, also played throughout the match, while Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate was replaced in the 74th minute.

 

Ndidi will hope to maintain his solid defensive form when Leicester take on Arsenal in their next Premier League outing on November 9.

