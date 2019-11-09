Premier League: Leicester City show Arsenal maximum superiority

Leicester showed maximum superiority over Arsenal as they beat the Gunners 2-0 in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

Second-half goals from Vardy and Maddison was all Leicester City needed to earn all three points.

Arsenal had a bright take-off and got an early chance when Bellerin releases Aubameyang into the channel and he tries to find his strike partner Lacazette in the box. Evans makes a vital interception, and Ozil fires into the side netting from an offside position.

There was a penalty call in the 10th minute when Chilwell whips in the free-kick and it’s a dangerous cross. Soyuncu looks set to get on the end of it but goes down under the challenge from Guendouzi.

The replay showed he got goal-side of the Frenchman and appeared to be tugged back but there was no VAR check.

Three minutes later, Arsenal had the chance to take the lead. Bellerin races down the right and cuts it back. Aubameyang’s touch is heavy and appears to strike the arm of Ndidi, but play continues. It falls nicely for Lacazette, but somehow he curls wide from six yards.

As the game entered the half-hour mark, Leicester are beginning to dominate as Maddison spreads it wide to Perez, who whips in a menacing cross and Vardy, arriving at the far post, completely fails to make contact.

Just before half-time, Another chance goes begging for Leicester. Tielemans curls one in from the left and Barnes has a free header, but he misjudges the flight and heads wide.

After the break, Leicester City came out with much zeal to win against a struggling Arsenal side, and their push paid off in the 68th minute when Vardy broke the deadlock.

It was brilliant football from Leicester, who knock it about delightfully with one-touch between Pereira, Maddison and Tielemans, who squares it to Vardy and he finishes with aplomb.

Seven minutes later, Leicester were two-goal up. Pereira has so much space to run into and picks out Vardy. He realises the shot isn’t one for him, so he lays it off to Maddison and he fires home from 20 yards.

The Brendan Rodgers side maintained the lead and ended up beating Arsenal 2-0 at regulation time.

