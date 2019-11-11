Poor revenue remittances: Reps want defaulting heads of agencies sacked

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A law to sack Heads of government agencies who fail to remit the money they generate to the federation account is underway in the House of Representatives.

The sponsor of the proposed legislation is Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act 2004 to make provision for Sanctions to Punish Erring Revenue Generating agencies”, is contained in the House gazette, exclusively obtained at the weekend, by Vanguard.

The proposed law seeks to empower the RMAFC to recommend for removal, heads of revenue-remitting agencies that may have failed to act in line with sections 81 and 162 of 1999, as it concerns remittances to government coffers.

The summary of the Bill “seeks to amend the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act Cap R7 Laws of the Federation, 2004 to make provision for Sanctions to Punish Erring Revenue Generating agencies, to enhance the revenue profile and remittances into the Federation Account to facilitate national development”.

The RMAFC, according to the Bill, is to recommend the sack of these heads to the President, through the National Assembly.

Budgets have gone and come out of the National Assembly, since 1999 with deficits, arising partly to poor remittances or non-remittances from some agencies of the government, statutorily required to pay revenue to the government.

The National Assembly resumes today.

