Breaking News
Translate

Polish ex-president Walesa hospitalised

On 5:07 pmIn Newsby

Poland’s former president, Lech Walesa, 76, has been taken to hospital and on Thursday tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed wearing pyjamas.

The Nobel laureate tweeted, “back in the hospital,” and his spokesman wrote that Walesa was in the hospital “for tests,” adding that doctors would decide everything else.

The former leader of the pro-democracy trade union movement Solidarity has been suffering from health problems for some time, with high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Walesa won the Polish presidential election in 1990 and in the process became the first President of the Eastern European nation to be elected in a popular vote.

He presided over Poland’s successful transition from communism into a free-market liberal democracy, but his active role in Polish politics diminished after he narrowly lost the 1995 presidential election  (NAN)

 

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!