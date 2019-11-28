Poland’s former president, Lech Walesa, 76, has been taken to hospital and on Thursday tweeted a picture of himself in a hospital bed wearing pyjamas.

The Nobel laureate tweeted, “back in the hospital,” and his spokesman wrote that Walesa was in the hospital “for tests,” adding that doctors would decide everything else.

The former leader of the pro-democracy trade union movement Solidarity has been suffering from health problems for some time, with high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Walesa won the Polish presidential election in 1990 and in the process became the first President of the Eastern European nation to be elected in a popular vote.

He presided over Poland’s successful transition from communism into a free-market liberal democracy, but his active role in Polish politics diminished after he narrowly lost the 1995 presidential election (NAN)

Vanguard