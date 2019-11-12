Policeman, trafficker arrested for supplying drugs to ‘Boko-Haram’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Yobe, said it had arrested a policeman and a drug trafficker (names withheld) for allegedly conniving and supplying 59kg of prohibited Tramadol tablets to Boko Haram insurgents in Gwoza, Borno.

Mr Reuben Apeh, the NDLEA state Commander, while addressing newsmen in Damaturu, said that the suspects were arrested on Nov. 7.

Apeh said the drug trafficker had confessed buying the prohibited substance from an unnamed customs officer in Lagos.

“He confessed hiring the policeman to convey the drugs to Maiduguri before proceeding to Gwoza to supply suspected terrorists.

“He claimed that the drugs were part of consignments seized by the Nigeria customs during its operations in Lagos, and were sold to him at the cost of N6 million, while the actual market value stands at N24 million.

“We are still working on him to provide us with the details of the alleged customs officer and another accomplice he claimed was based in Ijora, Lagos.

“The drugs were transported from Lagos to Jos, and handed over to the policeman for delivery to Maiduguri, where he (trafficker ) will take it to suspected terrorists in Gwoza,” Apeh said.

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court with the exhibits.

The Commander appealed to other stakeholders and the public, to collaborate with the agency in curbing the menace of drug trafficking and consumption.

Apeh also commended his personnel for their incorruptible stand and firm dedication to duty, saying “you have done the command and the agency proud”.

Vanguard Nigeria News