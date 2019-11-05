Policeman killed as burning building collapses in Lagos Island

The six-storey building gutted by fire on Tuesday in Lagos Island has collapsed, killing a policeman at the scene, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that the six-storey building located at 43 Martins Street, Lagos Island, collapsed around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday as firemen continued spirited efforts at extinguishing the inferno.

ALSO READ:

NAN reports that a section of the burning building collapsed on the policeman, severely injuring him while trying to control the surging crowd.

Confirming the death, Mr Olanrewaju Elegushi, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Lagos Central Business District, told NAN that the policeman died in hospital following injuries sustained in the building collapse.

UPDATED: Fire guts highrise building in Balogun Market, Lagos Island (VIDEO)

Fire has gutted a highrise building at No 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Idumota, Lagos Island and destroyed properties worth millions of naira. At press time, a number of casualties could not be ascertained as efforts were still on to rescue trapped occupants. The inferno was said to have started from the middle floor of the building around 10.30.am. When contacted, Director General, DG, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the inferno in Lagos Island, saying efforts are on to salvage lives and properties. According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “There has been a fire outbreak at No.43 Martins Street, Opposite Great Nigeria House, Onipede Central Business District, CBD. “LASEMA has activated an Emergency Response plan. All the key stakeholders in emergency management are on the ground. The operation is ongoing. I will keep you posted,” he told Vanguard. Men of the Lagos State Fire Service were able to curtail the raging fire at about 1.30 pm, but the smoke was still billowing into the sky. Read more here Vanguard