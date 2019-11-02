Police will be neutral during Bayelsa and elections – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, pledged on Saturday that the police would be professional and neutral in the conduct of the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The IGP stated this in Lafia at an event held in his honour by the Lafia Progressive Forum.

Adamu said the police would draw from its experiences from the 2019 general elections to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the two states.

According to him, the police force will give the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

He also said the police under his leadership would continue to do everything possible to combat criminality in all parts of the country.

The IGP expressed gratitude to the people of Lafia for honouring him and promised not to disappoint them.

“There is nothing good than for one to be celebrated by his people at home. I will continue to be a good ambassador of my community by discharging my duties with sincerity and the fear of God,” Adamu added.

In his address, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the state was proud of Adamu and his achievements since his assumption of duty as IGP.

The governor also commended him for his efforts at instilling professionalism into the force and promoting the welfare of personnel.

Sule also expressed gratitude to the IGP for the efforts to establish a Mobile Police training School, Police College and Police Public Relations (PPRO) training school in Nasarawa State.

He said these institutions would go a long way in curtailing criminality in the state. (NAN)

