Police vows to rescue another abducted Catholic Priest in Nsukka

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has activated the mechanism and heightened efforts to rescue abducted Catholic Priest, Rev.Fr. Malachy Asadu, serving under the Nsukka Catholic Diocese in Enugu State.

Asadu was abducted on Monday by unknown persons within Nsukka town.

Some Catholic faithful, however, said that the missing priest was spotted last at the Christ the King Celebration held on Sunday in the town.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the abduction of the cleric to newsmen on Tuesday in Enugu, promising that the command would do its best to rescue the priest.

Amaraizu said the command was on the trail of the abductors, adding that the aim was to release the priest unhurt and to reunite him with the diocese as soon as possible.

“We have the report and the command has commenced necessary action with a view to getting him released unhurt.

“The Command will surely unmask the perpetrators of this evil act,’’ he said.

