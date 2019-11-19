Police urges Zamfara Govt. to close down markets trading in rustled cattle

The Zamfara Police Command says it will advise the state government to close down some identified markets in the state where rustled cows are being sold.

The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Alhaji Usman Nagogo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Gusau while meeting with the leaders of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and other stakeholders in the state.

Nagogo noted that the measure became necessary considering the increase in cattle rustling activities in the state.

“We learnt there are some identified markets where rustled animals, especially cows, are being sold; we consider this as a big threat to security activities in the state,” he said.

The state, he said, had recorded various successes in tackling insecurity through peaceful dialogue.

“Despite the measures taken by the state government, it is still facing serious increase in cattle rustling activities.

“We consider these markets as major factors fueling cattle rustling activities in the state; hence we have invited stakeholders for this meeting to discuss the problem and find solutions.

“We are going to brief the state government about this meeting, then we will advise for the closure of those identified markets,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the leaders of MACBAN, Butchers Association and Cattle Dealers Association among others.

Chairman, Miyetti-Allah in Zamfara, Umar Aliyu, commended the CP for inviting them for the meeting.

Aliyu, who lamented the increase of cattle rustling in the state, called on the stakeholders to support and cooperate with government on the peace initiatives.

In his remark, the Sarkin-Fawa of Gusau, Alhaji Malami Sarkin Fawa, assured the continued support and cooperation of all butchers in ensuring peace and stability in the state.

He urged the police command to investigate the leadership crisis in the Cattle Dealers Association in the state.