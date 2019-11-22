Breaking News
Police seek useful information on missing boy in Ondo

The Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State has called on the public to give useful information to the command that could lead to the rescue of a one-year-old boy, Kolawole Gold, who went missing in a church in Akure.

Mr. Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made the call in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

“The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially the good people of Ondo State, about the sudden and unfortunate disappearance of a little boy by name Kolawole Gold.

READ ALSO: Nigeria enjoys relative peace, stability ― Nigerian Police

“Gold was last seen in a church programme holding at Sotitobire Church, Oshinle Quarters Akure with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kolawole, on Nov. 10 at about 11.30 a.m.

“The boy, who is one-year-old and light-skinned, can speak and understand Yoruba and English languages,’’ Joseph stated.

According to the PPRO, the command has since launched an investigation into the incident.

“We urged anyone with useful information that could lead the Police to where the boy could be found or rescued to quickly inform the nearest police station or call any of the following phone numbers: 07068370450, 07034313903, 08032905251 and 0806015 9998,’’ Joseph said.

