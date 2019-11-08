Police must remain apolitical, group write IGP

By Boluwani Obahopo

Indigenes of Kogi state have urged the Inspector General of Police and officers deployed for the Kogi election to remain apolitical and professional in their conduct.

They also said the conduct of key stakeholders of the state should be monitored before, during and after the election process.

Speaking under the auspices of Concerned Citizens of Kogi State, spokesman of the group, William Adebola, said: “We called on the inspector General of Police and officers of the force to remain apolitical in the forthcoming Kogi State gubernatorial election. It is important that the activities of the key actors in the state are monitored to avoid moves that could jeopardise the rights of the electorates.

“Nigeria Police being the lead security agency in the conduct of elections saddled with the task of ensuring peaceful and violence – free election must be seen to do so instead of siding one of the parties to rig the election”

