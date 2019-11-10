Police arrested 19 year old boy, 3 others with 42 bags of Indian hemp

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A 19year-old boy, James Tiva and three others were on Saturday arrested with 42 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp by the operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

James, alongside Anayor Okechukwu, 25years, John Chidi, 32years and Felix Tehemeh, 20yrs were arrested following an information received by the DPO Ijebu Igbo Police Station that some cannabis farmers who have just harvested their illicit farm products were coming to pass through the town with the weeds.

Upon the information, the DPO, SP Kaseem Solotan quickly mobilized his men and headed straight to the forest where the suspects were said to be coming from.

The suspects were accosted on the road where four of them were apprehended with 42 bags containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have large expanse of land inside the forest where the cannabis is being planted on yearly basis.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Manama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also praised members of the public for their alertness and provision of necessary information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

The CP therefore directed that a comprehensive investigation that will lead security agencies to the farm where the cannabis is being planted be carried out without delay.