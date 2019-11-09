Two elderly men have been arrested by Kebbi State Police Command for allegedly raping an 11-year-old primary school pupil in Gwandu local government area of the state.

The girl, (name withheld), was lured by the men while in school on October 31 to an unknown location and had canal knowledge of her.

The Director-General of Kebbi Concerned Citizens (KCC), Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who reported the case to the state police command, said the suspects would soon be taken to court.

He said: “An 11-year- old girl was allegedly molested and raped by 70-year-old and 50-year-old men in Gwandu town, Gwandu local government area of Kebbi State.

“The suspects, who are currently under investigation by the police in the state, are said to have confessed to the crime. The medical report has also confirmed that the girl was actually raped and principal witnesses are available.”

He said the attention of KCC was drawn to the incident by some residents in Gwandu town when they saw signs of the case being frustrated.

“Our intervention in the matter was not only to accelerate full-scale investigation into the issue but to also facilitate more revelation and arrests.

“Now all arrangements to move the matter to court have been made.

“KCC is using this medium to call on all relevant/ concerned agencies and the public to be more proactive in rising up against this ugly and negative social vice,” the director concluded.

He commended the state police command and the management of the victim’s school for the role they played in ensuring that justice was done on the matter. (NAN)

Vanguard