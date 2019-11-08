Breaking News
Police arrest two men for alleged murder in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly performing an abortion that led to the death of one Hannatu Usman, 23 of Gauraka Village in Tafa local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Adamu Usman, disclosed this in Minna on Friday.

Usman said one Favor Usman of Gauraka Village reported the case at Tafa Police Division on Wednesday.

Usman said the complainant reported that her sister, the deceased, was impregnated by a suspect (name withheld), who gave her N4,000 to abort the pregnancy at a chemist in Gauraka.

He said the incident resulted to complications and she was rushed to Sabon Wuse General Hospital.

The commissioner said the victim was confirmed dead at the hospital, adding that the police succeeded in arresting the suspect and the owner of the chemist.

The police commissioner said the two suspects would be charged to court after investigation (NAN)

Vanguard

