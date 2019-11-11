Vanguard Logo

Police arrest six notorious cultists in Lagos

On 3:27 pm

Esther Onyegbula

Policemen from the Lagos State police command have arrested six notorious members of Aiye Confraternity in Bariga area of the state.

The cultists identified as Fatai Nofui “aka” Itape and one Qudus Kazeem aka Bobo were arrested on Saturday night at Ebute Bariga after a sustained monitoring by policemen attached to “Operation Crush.”

During the course of the investigation, the other four suspects were arrested.

Those arrested were – Muiyis Saraki, Lucky Sunday, David Okpa and Taye Balogun.

It was gathered that the cultists who are members of the Aiye confraternity were responsible for series of violent attacks, armed robbery, and murder in Bariga and environs

It was learnt that the gang members have been on the police wanted list for the murder of one  Fashola who was killed on November 3 at Pedro area of the state.

The items recovered from the suspects were – one axe, an HTC phone, one Nokia, and one Itel phone which they snatched from one Amusa Bukola.

The command’s spokesperson,  DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the suspects’ arrest, said they would be charged to court after the investigation.

