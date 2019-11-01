Police arrest notorious kidnapper, rescue eight victims in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Friday it has arrested a notorious kidnapper and rescued eight kidnap victims in the state.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Sabo said a combined team of police operatives from Rigasa, Nariya division and personnel of the command’s Operations department carried out the operation on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

He said the team, ”on a reliable tip-off, swung into action and succeeded in arresting a suspected notorious kidnapper, one Mustapha Ibrahim of Daura Road, Rigasa, Kaduna, red-handed with a kidnapped victim.”

Sabo said the suspect was on his way to deliver the victim, Abubakar Aminu, a 13-year-old boy of Maraban Rido, Chukun local government area of the state, to his gang members when he was nabbed.

He explained that the suspect subsequently led the operatives to rescue two other victims, Ismaila Hussaini and Hussaini Umar, both residing at Ado-Gwaram area of Rigasa Kaduna.

The command’s spokesman said: “The suspect is helping the police investigation, the Command is currently on the trail of other gang members for possible arrest and prosecution.”

He added that the Command, in continuation of its current onslaught against all identified bandits camps in the state, also successfully rescued another set of kidnapped victims on Thursday.

Sabo said that operation at Maguzawa and Gurguzu Forests successfully rescued five kidnap victims after policemen stormed some bandits’ camps at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

He said the suspected bandits escaped with bullet wounds but the captives were successfully rescued.

Sabo identified those rescued as Sada Abdullahi, Maimuna Umar Sharif, Ismail Umar Sharif, Aisha Umar Sharif and Husaini Umar Sharif, all adults of Nariya village, Chukun LGA.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has urged the general public to keep supporting the police with prompt and reliable information to enable the command nip crime in the bud and restore public order. (NAN)

Vanguard