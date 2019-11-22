The Plateau State Police Command has arrested a 63- year-old man for alleged illegal fabrication of firearms.

The suspect was arrested in Tagwash Village, Richa in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this on Thursday in Jos.

Akinmoyede said that the suspect’s arrest followed activities of Operation Safe Havens, the outfit charged with maintaining peace in Plateau.

He said: “On November 15, the commander of Operations Safe Havens, sector 5 arrested and took to Bokkos Police Division, one (suspect), a 30 years old male of Richa village in Barkin Ladi, who was in possession of a locally-made pistol and cartridge.

“During police interrogation, the suspect confessed that he got the pistol and cartridges from one male (suspect) of Tagwash village, who is into illegal manufacturing of guns with his father.”

The police commissioner said that during the investigation, detectives raided the suspect’s house and recovered one locally made rifle, one gas welding cylinder, one drilling machine, one motorcycle wheel, a bellow, and four hammers.

Other exhibits recovered from the suspect’s house were locally made rifle triggers, four Dane guns, three pipes, motorcycle steering pipes and a toolbox containing pliers, fillers, and spanners.

Akinmoyede said the suspect, who allegedly sold the firearm, was currently at large and efforts were ongoing to ensure his arrest. (NAN)

