Police arrest fake doctor, shut hospital in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an alleged fake medical doctor in the Modire-Yolde-Pate ward in Yola South local government area of the state.

The command spokesperson, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development on Sunday in Yola, the state capital.

Nguroje said the suspect identified as Gambo Adamu, was arrested and remanded in prison.

He said Adamu was initially a patent medicine retailer who suddenly began admitting patients.

The spokesman said: ”The suspect, Gambo Adamu, was apprehended on October 24, 2019, following intelligence report.

”According to the first intelligence report, Adamu is a Patient Medicine operator but suddenly turned a three-bedroom house to a clinic and began to admit patients.

”The suspect is already charged to court while the investigation continues.”

According to him, the command had shut down the illegal facility.

He said the command was liaising with the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and the state government for further investigation.

Nguroje urged members of the public to give maximum cooperation by reporting any suspicious activity to the police or nearest security outpost for prompt action. (NAN)

 

