Police arrest EKSU staff who molested, impregnated 12 year old daughter

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

A 52-year-old Staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSU), Noel Davis was on Tuesday arrested in Ado Ekiti for impregnating his 12year old daughter.

The misdeeds of the randy father came to the open when his daughter confided in her school teacher during a class lesson on sex education.

The suspect, a Sierra Leonean citizen was immediately picked up on the order of the chairperson of Federation of Women Lawyer FIDA, Mrs Seyi Ojo who was contacted by the school management.

Mrs Ojo who described that act as despicable and intolerable handed him over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

In an interview, the suspect Noel Davis who claimed to be a staff of Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti, said he did the act out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.

He said his wife had sometimes got to know about the act but it was settled amicably among the family.

The young girl told Vanguard that the issue started few years ago, when her father told her about how special she meant to him and started caressing her breast.

She said it went on like that for some months before he began to have sex with her.

At the moment the lady who was bleeding has been taken to the hospital for further examinations.

