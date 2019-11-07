Police arrest Barber over alleged rape of 8 yr old girl in Abia

As police detains victim’s father

UMUAHIA- The Police in Abia State has arrested a barber, identified as Ndubuisi Ohuonu, over alleged rape of an eight year old girl(name withheld),at Isiala Ntighauzo community, Obingwa council area.

The suspect, who rented a shop near the community market, was said to have been nabbed by the youths of the community and handed over to their traditional ruler, who invited the Police.

According to a resident of the community who preferred anonymity, “Ndubuisi is a barber who rented a shop near our community market. It was about 7.30pm on that fateful day, that he was caught with an eight year old girl at the back of his shop. We took him to our traditional ruler who invited the Police. Some huge amount of money was discovered in his shop. We want the Police to properly investigate him on how he came about such amount of money.”

Contacted, father to the victim, Mr. Chima Jonathan, who was said to be away when the incident happened, was invited and detained by the Police at Eastern Ngwa Division for two days. A Police source said the victim’s father was refusing to volunteer statement on the matter.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, told Vanguard that he had directed the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, at the Eastern Ngwa Division, to transfer the matter to the State Criminal Investigations Department, SCID, Umuahia.