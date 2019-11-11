Police arrest apprentice, lover with gun in Lagos hotel room

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Special Anti-cultism Squad (SACS) attached to Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 22-year-old single mother, Ayomide Adebanjo, and her lover, Dare Taiwo, over illegal possession of fire arms.

The lovebirds were arrested after the police received intelligence that bad boys were hibernating in preparation for an operation in the hotel located at Alapere area of Ketu.

The police stormed the hotel and recovered a locally made double barrel gun from the room where the lovebirds lodged for the night.

Suspects account

Recounting the events that led to their arrest, the Osun indigene and mother of one, Ayomide, said: “On Friday night, my boyfriend and I went out to have fun. It was late, so we decided to spend the night in an hotel at Ketu. We got to the hotel at about past 11pm.We slept in the room till the morning when police officers knocked on the door.

“My boyfriend, Dare, opened the door for them. The policemen said they were from Alapere Police Station and they searched everywhere but they found nothing. Then, they checked the bed; it was my boyfriend who helped them to raise the mattress. Underneath the bed was very dirty and dusty, unfortunately, they found a black nylon which contained a gun. When they brought the gun out, I was very surprised, because I didn’t know anything about the gun or how it got into the room where we lodged for the night.”

On his part, 26-year-old Taiwo, who works at a car wash apprentice said: “I am surprised they discovered a gun in the hotel room. I have only been to that hotel twice before my arrest. I live with my aunty, that is why I took my girlfriend to a hotel to spend the night. “After I paid for the hotel room, the hotel attendant gave us. When we got inside the room, we discovered that there was no television. I went back to the receptionist to complain. In fact, I didn’t want to lodge there again but because it was very late, I had to reconsider and we went back to the room. If I had known, I would not have lodged there.”

Explaining why his lips are very dark, the suspect said it was because he was an Indian smoker but that he stopped smoking last year after he lost his mother. I met Ayomide through her friend; I have known her for about three months before we were arrested”, he added..

