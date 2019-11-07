Police arrest 42 suspected rapists, kidnappers in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday said that 42 suspects have been arrested for rape, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command, Mr. Bala Ciroma, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja.

He said 26 of the suspects were kidnap syndicates arrested during a joint counter- kidnapping operation involving the police, military, and other security agencies tagged: “Operation Sharan Daji.”

Ciroma said the suspects were part of different kidnap syndicates operating along Kuje, Rubochi, Kwali and Abaji axis of the FCT.

He said the items recovered from the suspects were four locally fabricated firearms, one Dane gun with 10-round cylinder loader, four cartridges and three cutlasses.

The police commissioner said three face masks, 24 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be marijuana, several identity cards and charms were also recovered from the suspects.

He said that the police operatives attached to Gwagwalada Area Command on October 28 arrested one Juri Abubakar, 30, a member of a kidnap syndicate at the Yangoji area of the FCT following a tip-off.

Ciroma said the suspect had admitted to supplying food to other members of the syndicate who had threatened to kidnap a victim but was foiled by the prompt intervention of the police. (NAN)

Vanguard