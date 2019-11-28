Police arrest 39 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said on Thursday it had arrested at least 39 suspected kidnappers, armed bandits and armed robbers in the last few weeks in the state.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo stated this in a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna.

Sabo said: “I am pleased to update you on the achievements recorded in suppressing criminal activities in the state during the past few weeks.”

According to him, the Command has intensified efforts towards ensuring the safety and security of the populace through some coordinated raiding of criminal hideouts.

The spokesman added: “This is being carried out by our gallant operatives and the IGP’s Special Tactical Squad (STS) and IRT as well as active Community Engagement Initiative in line with the Inspector General of Police mandate on Community Policing.

“These efforts have gained some remarkable results which led to the arrest of 39 suspected criminals comprising of largely suspected kidnappers, armed bandits, armed robbers, culpable homicide suspects, cattle rustlers, and internet fraudsters, among others.”

Sabo said 10 AK47 rifles, four Pump Action, two locally made pistols, and one locally-made gun were recovered from the suspects.

Other exhibits were 154 live Ammunition, 17 Cartridges, four vehicles, four motorcycles and a host of other recoveries.

Sabo said the Command like other Commands across the country has some peculiar security challenges amongst which are; armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes against law-abiding citizens of the state.

“However, we have succeeded in reducing these crimes within our towns, villages and to a large extent on our major highways,” the spokesman concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard

.