Police arrest 12 miscreants at scene of Lagos market fire

The police said on Wednesday that at least 12 suspected miscreants have been arrested for stealing at the scene of a fire disaster which claimed the life of a policeman in Lagos Island on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists during the evacuation of the building at 43 Martins Street, Lagos, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area “A” Command, Olubode Ojajuni, identified the dead policeman as Sgt. Michael Dominic.

He said: “We have hoodlums and miscreants who took advantage of the situation to steal and we arrested 12 people, who are now in detention.”

Also speaking at the scene, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the emergency response team was able to put off the fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had visited the scene to sympathise with the affected traders.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business District, Mr. Olanrewaju Elegushi, said the governor had promised to assist the affected traders who lost goods in the inferno.

Elegushi said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained. (NAN)

Vanguard