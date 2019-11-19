Police arraign 24-year-old for illegal possession of pistol

The police in Ikeja on Tuesday arraigned a 24-year-old unemployed man, Feyisayo Abass, who allegedly illegally possessed a locally-made pistol.

The defendant, who resides at Agege, Lagos, is facing a count charge before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, said that Abass committed the offence on Nov. 13 at the Mosalashi Alhaja Market in Agege.

John alleged that the police on patrol stopped the defendant at 9.00 p.m. and found the pistol on him during a search on him.

The prosecutor said that the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of how he got the weapon.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 298 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015..

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E. Nwaka, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Nwaka adjourned the case until Jan. 9, 2020, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.