Pochettino should drop Eriksen, and sell him in January – Redknapp

Mauricio Pochettino should drop Christian Eriksen from his starting line-up, according to Harry Redknapp, who thinks the Tottenham midfielder is just waiting to leave the club next year.

Eriksen is due to become a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract next summer, and he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.

Spain is understood to be the Danish star’s first choice next destination, with Real Madrid and Barcelona linked with his services during the last transfer window.

However, Manchester United have also identified Eriksen as a target, with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bring in a playmaker capable of solving his side’s creativity issues in midfield.

Redknapp, who enjoyed a successful four-year spell at Tottenham between 2008 and 2012, thinks Pochettino should restrict Eriksen’s playing time between now and the end of the 2019-20 campaign, with it his belief that the 27-year-old “doesn’t want to be part of the team”.

“I don’t see him signing a new contract now. I think he will let it run out and take that option of being a free agent next summer,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“So if he doesn’t want to stay and has made up his mind to go, I’d be looking to play someone else now.

“If he doesn’t want to be part of the team, it’s very difficult — you want people who want to play for the club — and it’s time to say right, OK.”

Source: Goal.com

