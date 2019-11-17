PMS, Diesel Imports decline in Q3 – NBS

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics says the nation’s petrol and diesel importation went down third quarter of 2019.

The Bureau disclosed this in its Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics for Q3 2019 released on its website.

READ ALSO:

The petroleum products importation statistics for Q3 2019 reflected that 5.09bn litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 1.18bn litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 12.83mln litres of household kerosene (HHK), 315.95mln litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), 93mln litres of base oil, 38.57mln litres of bitumen and 84,723 litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were imported into the country in Q3 2019.

According to the NBS, the nation’s fuel and diesel importation within the period under review went down by 11 percent and 15 percent respectively.

The drop in the products importation could be attributed to the border closure on August 22 by the federal government in order to check influx of illegal importations.

The report shows that the volume of petrol imported into the country in the same quarter was 5,093 billion litres.

On month by month comparism, the import dropped to 641,013 billion in August from 1,990 billion in July. The figure further dropped in September to 462,339 billion from 641,013 billion in August.

Similarly, diesel importation in the same quarter was 1,184 billion. ON month by month comparism, the importation declined to 377,913 billion in August from 483,926 billion recorded in July. It also declined in September to 322,634 billion from 377,913 billion imported in August.

On the contrary, the volume of Aviation fuel imported within the period increased with a total volume of 315,953 billion importations.

The figure increased from 73,594 billion in July to 84,947billion in August and further increased to 157,411 billion in September.

On State-wide distribution of truck-out volume for Q3 2019, the NBS report shows that 4.90bn litres of premium motor spirit (PMS), 1.25bn litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), 33.95mln litres of household kerosene (HHK), 305.83mln litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) and 202.18mln of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period under review.