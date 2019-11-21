Plateau SUBEB distributes motorbikes to monitor projects

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB has distributed 20 motorcycles to the 17 local government areas of the state to facilitate the supervision of projects in schools located in rural areas.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Matthew Sule, who handed over the motorcycles to the Education Secretaries of the 17 local governments in Jos, said the initiative was to ensure execution of quality projects and good learning environment for pupils of schools under the Board.

Sule said the motorcycles would be handed over to the technical officers who would use them to monitor various projects in the rural communities and appealed to them to put the motorcycle to good use.

“We are also distributing documentation materials such as diaries and registers and also packets of chalk to some of the local governments which will ensure that records are available and handy for other enquiries,” he said.

He said a template would be developed to assess the performance of Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) in terms of quality of projects execution, teaching and learning activities.

He directed the education secretaries to submit the number of teachers in their various local governments to enable the Board to make an assessment of the number of teachers required for possible engagement.

Responding on behalf of the Education Secretaries, Mr. Azi Waziri, State Chairman, Education Secretaries Forum, ESF, commended the Board for the initiative, adding that it would ensure quality infrastructure in schools.

Waziri who was represented by the Education Secretary of Mikang Local Government Area, Mr. Loyi John, promised proper use of the motorcycles and commended the State Governor, Simon Lalong, for his efforts at improving the standard of education in the state.