Plateau, Anambra states may miss climate change campaign benefits

By Abayomi Adeshida

The two Nigerian states, Plateau and Anambra states that have been listed as part of those committed to the United Nations Climate Change may miss the benefits of the UN programme due to the inconclusiveness of their registration process for the Breathlife Campaign.

The revelation was made over the weekend in Abuja in the media by the President, Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities International, Inc (ERPWDI) (aka Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities Initiative (ERPWDI)), Chief Eric Ndubueze Ufom.

Ufom said in a narrative to the media on the process laid down by the United Nations, all the stakeholders that signed up must complete the registration process before they can tap from the benefits of the global campaign.

ALSO READ:

Ufom told Vanguard that his organization collaborated with the Office of the Wife of the Plateau State Governor, Mrs Regina Lalong and her pet project, SWITCH Foundation to coordinate the events that led to the registration for the Breathlife Campaign.

According to him, “the Special Adviser to the Plateau State Governor on Women Affairs and Social Developments, Hon. Mrs Felicia Yakzum facilitated this event last year.

“At the event, serious complex issues of the effects of Climate Change and Air Pollution on the Health of Plateau State Women And children, in the areas of’ Academic Performances (Low scores at WAEC and other National Exams were identified).

“Others include decades of Irreconcilable disputes between the Fulani and other indigenes of Plateau State; Agriculture; Whether Climate Change and Air Pollution effects their foods, which in turns affects the brains of their women and children and the effects of indoor air pollution on women and children, especially, cooking with firewood, kerosene and others.

“At that same August 15-18, 2018, meeting held at Jos, it was agreed that the best way to have long-lasting solutions to, successful monitoring and combating, Climate Change, Air Pollution and its massive health effects; achieve more success stories on Plateau State Women’s movement in helping the Plateau State government achieve all the aforementioned, to include, economic

development, industrialisation, education, entrepreneurship, peace and unity, etc… are to start establishing, Women’s Grassroots, Community-Based, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education (STEM-Education), plus Art (STEAM-Education), computer Coding and Robotics.

“All these are to start from Kindergarten-Primary-Secondary Schools and Higher institution levels.

“Similarly, Plateau State Silicon Valley Innovation Village was a major proposition that was made during the event.

“As a follow up to the aforementioned very important valid debatable and variable issues which will benefit the Plateau State Government, Plateau State People and Nigeria in General, on September 11, 2019, Mrs Felicia Yakzum responded to Mr Luis Alfonso de Alba, Special Envoy for the Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit sent out letter through the Breathelife

Campaign.

“On 11th September 2019, Luis Alfonso de Alba, Special Envoy for the Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit sent out letters through the Breathelife Campaign and requested from their members to support the work of the Social and Political Drivers Coalition, especially, in the area of health for the upcoming Climate Action Summit on 23 September 2019.

‘Events of the Climate Change high-level meetings held in New York while the registration process was still pending.

“But before the completion of Breathelife Campaign membership, the Plateau State government carried out a cabinet reshuffle

and it put on hold this very important membership application being championed by Mrs Felicia Yakzum who was relieved of her appointment during the cabinet shakeup.

“We want to size this medium to implore the Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, to reappoint Mrs Yakzum so as to facilitate the completion of the registration process, thereby attract the benefits of the Breathlife Campaign to the country.

“As soon as that is done, we at ERPWDI through our Executive Secretary, Mrs Ngozi Pauline Ikebuaku are ready to also collaborate with all the relevant agencies of the State Government to attract all the benefits of the campaign to the State.

“Plateau State is the only other State in Nigeria listed among those on the list of the United Nations that have signed up for the Breathlife Campaign.