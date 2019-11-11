Pipeline Vandalism: Another disaster averted as petrol tanker bursts into flame in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A petroleum tanker loaded with 33,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, went up in flame at Pipeline Bus Stop, along Ayobo Road, Ipaja, Lagos.

At press time, the incident which occurred at about 6.30 am recorded no casualties.

Preliminary investigation by men of the Lagos State Fire Service, indicated that the outbreak was as a result of activities of pipeline vandals from a nearby ruptured pipeline.

The incident happened around the entrance of Gowon Estate, Ipaja Ayobo Road, Alimosho, Lagos.

Motorists were stranded for several hours along Ipaja, Egbeda road.

Others had to ply alternative routes as traffic gridlock paralyzed activities in the entire axis.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA who raced to scene later put out the raging fire around 10.30 am and averted possible disaster if not promptly curtailed.

However, the tanker and a private car were completely burnt.

Rescue and recovery operations still ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.